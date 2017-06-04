 

UK police say 12 people arrested in connection with London terror attacks

London's Metropolitan Police say they've made 12 arrests in east London in connection with the latest terror attack.

Armed British police officers walk with a detection dog within a cordoned off area after an attack in the London Bridge area of London, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Source: Associated Press

Source: Associated Press

On Saturday night, police received reports a white van had struck pedestrians on London Bridge.

The van then drove to Borough Market where the three men left the vehicle and stabbed a number of people, including a man from Christchurch.

Police have confirmed the suspects were wearing hoax suicide vests.

Armed officers shot and killed three suspects.

The death toll so far stands at seven, in addition to the three attackers. A further 48 are injured.

Among those injured are four police officers, two of whom are suffering serious injuries.

Cordons remain in place and the investigation is ongoing.



London wakes up to heavy police presence and news death toll raised to seven morning after attack


Kiwi man suffers multiple stab wounds in London terror attack

The incident unfolded at the same time the British and Irish Lions rugby team were formally welcomed at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

'Our boys are extrememly shocked' - Lions dedicate NZ tour to London terror victims




Kiwi man suffers multiple stab wounds in London terror attack




London wakes up to heavy police presence and news death toll raised to seven morning after attack





'We need to be smart' - Donald Trump argues for travel ban after latest London terror attack





'Our boys are extrememly shocked' - Lions dedicate NZ tour to London terror victims





Good Sorts: Lynear and Andrew Hickmott




Team NZ's Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision







America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle






'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested




Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again







'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal




 
