UK police say 12 people arrested in connection with London terror attacks

London's Metropolitan Police say they've made 12 arrests in east London in connection with the latest terror attack.

Armed British police officers walk with a detection dog within a cordoned off area after an attack in the London Bridge area of London, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Source: Associated Press

On Saturday night, police received reports a white van had struck pedestrians on London Bridge.

The van then drove to Borough Market where the three men left the vehicle and stabbed a number of people, including a man from Christchurch.

Police have confirmed the suspects were wearing hoax suicide vests.

Armed officers shot and killed three suspects.

The death toll so far stands at seven, in addition to the three attackers. A further 48 are injured.

Among those injured are four police officers, two of whom are suffering serious injuries.