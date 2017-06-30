 

UK police retrieve all 'visible remains' from fire-hit Grenfell Tower

All "visible human remains" have been recovered from London's fire-gutted Grenfell Tower, but the "catastrophic" damage means months of grim work will be needed before the full death toll is known, British police said today.

Some residents want it to include years of ignored concerns over the building's safety.
Three weeks after a blaze tore through the high-rise apartment building, the Metropolitan Police force said 87 "recoveries" of human remains have been made, but may not be from 87 different people.

Police and forensic anthropologists plan to sift through 1.5 metric tons (17 tons) of debris on each of the building's 24 floors in search of more human remains, Commander Stuart Cundy, who is overseeing the police response to the disaster, said.

The meticulous task will take "many months," he said.

Police say 80 people are either dead or missing and presumed dead, but only 21 have been formally identified.

Officers believe no one survived from 23 of the building's 129 apartments.

Mr Cundy said specialists had "forensically recovered the last of the visible human remains from Grenfell Tower" and taken them to a mortuary.

"Until formal identification has been completed to the coroner's satisfaction, I cannot say how many people have now been recovered," he said.

At least 12 are confirmed dead in the blaze at the Grenfell apartment building where exterior cladding went up like a match stick.
Both the local government that owned Grenfell Tower and Britain's central government have struggled to respond to accusations that they were slow to grasp the magnitude of the June 15 tragedy — the country's deadliest fire in more than a century — and flat-footed in their response.

The British government said today that it is sending in outside experts to help oversee recovery efforts amid the strong criticism of the local council's work.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said an independent task force will help local officials deal with the "longer-term recovery."

The government's move falls short of meeting demands by local residents and the mayor of London that the council be removed from running Kensington and Chelsea, London's wealthiest borough.

Kensington and Chelsea Council has faced anger for its slow response to the fire, as well as over alleged cost-cutting during the renovations that covered the tower in flammable aluminium cladding.

The composition of the exterior panels helped fuel the fire's rapid spread.

