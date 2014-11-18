UK police responding to incident outside same Salisbury restaurant where Russian spy poisoned

 

Police in the UK are responding to an incident outside the same restaurant where Russian father and daughter, Sergei and Yulia Skripal, were poisoned with a nerve agent in March this year.

London police (file picture).

A London police van.

Source: Wikimedia Commons, HTUK, Wikimedia Commons, HTUK

The incident involves a man in his 30s on Castle St in the Salisbury city centre, Sky News reports.

"We are currently dealing with an incident in Castle Street, Salisbury, involving a man in his 30s," Wiltshire police have confirmed.

"Given the ongoing incident in Salisbury and Amesbury, we are taking highly precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

"While we do not want people to be alarmed hope you understand the reasons behind this and we will update you when we have any further information.

"At the moment there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public and we would ask people to avoid the immediate area and be respectful of the cordon which is in place."

The Skripals were found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury on March 4, and British authorities say they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

Earlier this month a woman died and man remains in hospital after being poisoned by Novichok near Salisbury.

Police say they were likely exposed to it on the door of Sergei Skripal's suburban house in Salisbury, where the highest concentration of the chemical has been found.

Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer, was imprisoned after he sold secrets to British intelligence.

He was released in a 2010 spy swap and moved to Britain.

