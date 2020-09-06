UK police respond to 'major incident' as multiple people injured following stabbing in Birmingham

Police in Birmingham have declared a major incident after reports of multiple stabbings in the city centre overnight.

Police set up a cordon at the intersection of Hurst Street and Bromsgrove Street near an area known as the Gay Village. Source: Supplied

A number of people have been injured.

Police say they were called at 12.30am to a stabbing, initially a single person, while heading to the scene more reports came through saying other people had been stabbed in the city centre.

The police cordon is near the area known as the Gay Village in the centre of Birmingham, the BBC reported.

In a statement police say it’s too early to confirm how many people have been injured or what injuries have been suffered and the seriousness of them but say they’re working together with emergency services to ensure everyone gets the care that they need.

Members of the public have been advised to stay away from the area and to remain ‘calm and vigilante’.