UK police, protesters clash in Black Lives Matter counter-demonstration

Two officers are injured after police and protestors clashed in central London when hundreds massed on to Parliament Square and Whitehall to protect statues as part of a counter-demonstration against anti-racism protests.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officers in riot gear were pelted with bottle, cans and even flares as thousands of right-wing demonstrators claimed to protect monuments, including the boxed up Sir Winston Churchill.

Metropolitan Police said they arrested five people for offences including violent disorder, assault on police and possession of an offensive weapon.

Six officers suffered minor injuries.

Among those at the counter-demonstration was Paul Golding, leader of the far-right group Britain First, who called on supporters to descend on the capital, claiming authorities had allowed vandalism against national monuments.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel took to Twitter and condemned the attacks.

He described the attacks as "unacceptable thuggery" and warned perpetrators of violence or vandalism should expect to feel the full force of the law.

Metropolitan Police Commander Bas Javid said a number of his officers' safety was put at risk by some people intent on causing harm.

"This is completely unacceptable and I condemn those involved," he said.

He added he wouldn't tolerate the violence exhibited and urged those who were still in central London to go home.

Yesterday, Metropolitan Police urged people to stay home in a bid to avoid clashes and stop the spread of Covid-19.

In Bristol, local media reported demonstrators climbed on top of the plinth where slave trader Edward Colston’s statue once stood and shouted "Scum" and "Fascists" at supporters of Black Lives Matter.