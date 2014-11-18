UK police lift cordon around same Salisbury restaurant where Russian spy poisoned

Police in the UK have lifted the cordon around the restaurant where Russian father and daughter, Sergei and Yulia Skripal, were poisoned with a nerve agent in March this year, saying that there is no risk to the public.

A London police van. Source: Wikimedia Commons, HTUK, Wikimedia Commons, HTUK

The area was cordoned off when a man in his 30s collapsed on Castle St in the Salisbury city centre.

Police say the man was taken to hospital and confirmed that neither him or the public were at risk.

Photographs posted by British media showed emergency services wearing biohazard suits while inside the cordon at Zizzi chain restaurant.

"Given the ongoing incident in Salisbury and Amesbury, we are taking highly precautionary measures to ensure public safety," police said.

Early last month, the Skripals were found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury, and British authorities say they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

A woman died and man remains in hospital after being poisoned by Novichok near Salisbury earlier this month.

Police say they were likely exposed to it on the door of Sergei Skripal's suburban house in Salisbury, where the highest concentration of the chemical has been found.

Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer, was imprisoned after he sold secrets to British intelligence.