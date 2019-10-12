TODAY |

UK Police arrest Manchester stabbing suspect on suspicion of terrorism

Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe

A man wielding a large knife who allegedly lunged at shoppers and chased unarmed police in a northwestern England mall was arrested overnight on suspicion of terrorism.

Five people were hurt, three of whom needed hospital treatment for stab wounds, and the 41-year-old suspect was detained.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the attack at the Arndale Centre in Manchester.

"We do not know the motivation for this terrible attack," Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said. "It appears random, is certainly brutal and of course extremely frightening for anyone who witnessed it."

Jackson said the incident was "bound to bring back memories of the awful events of 2017," when 22 people were killed after a suicide bomber targeted a concert by pop star Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena, a venue only few hundred metres away.

The Manchester Arena bombing caused widespread anguish in part because so many of the dead and wounded were young fans of Grande, a pop star with massive following among teenage girls.

Witnesses of last night's attack described the distress of terrified shoppers sheltering in stores. Unarmed community support officers challenged the suspect, but were chased as they called for backup. Armed and unarmed officers responded within five minutes.

Freddie Houlder, 22, was at the centre when he heard "a load of screams just outside" the shop he was in. A woman came in and told others that "a guy just ran past the shop and tried to stab me."

"Luckily she had quite a thick jacket — she thought originally it was a fake knife because of how easily it grazed off," he said. "But police came in and said it was a real knife and she burst into tears."

The suspect was originally detained on assault charges but was later arrested on a charge of "the commission, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "shocked by the incident," adding: "My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected."

Police arrest a man outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester after a stabbing incident at the shopping center that left four people injured. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
RWC war of words breaks out as World Rugby retorts Scotland's legal threats over possible cancellation of decisive game
2
What every Japan v Scotland outcome does for the RWC - and who the All Blacks get
3
Canadian rugby league club who offered Sonny Bill Williams huge deal says All Black has 'shown interest'
4
Watch: All Blacks captain Kieran Read shakes his head in disgust at Steve Hansen’s latest zinger
5
All Blacks to instead play each other, full-contact, after typhoon thwarts Italy match
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Thousands of Nigerian hunters prepare to chase Boko Haram extremists

Residents and rugby fans told to hunker down as typhoon forecast to slam Japan with up to two feet of rain
00:22

Burning trash sparks out-of-control blaze that engulfs California neighbourhood
02:02

Homes lost in New South Wales bushfires rises to 45