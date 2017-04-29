UK police arrest man with weapon near Parliament

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The reality TV star told Ellen she was "definitely materialistic" before being held at gunpoint during the jewelry heist.
Our columnist Lydia Harvey shares the lows of sharing your lifestyle choices online.
If convicted, Darren Lee Wong could could face at least five years in prison.
Kenneth Williams' attorneys are calling for an investigation after he lurched and convulsed 20 times before he died.
A large 3500 square metre slip on Monday night is expected to reopen on May 18.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More