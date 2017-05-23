 

UK police arrest man in Manchester over deadly Ariana Grande concert suicide bombing

Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man over the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

A suspected bomb attack in a packed concert venue left at least 19 dead and many more injured.
Police say the man was arrested in south Manchester overnight after the explosion yesterday killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers.

They did not provide details.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police also said officials arrested a man at the Arndale shopping center in central Manchester - but that the arrest is not believed to be connected to the attack.

