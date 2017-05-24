 

UK police arrest brother of suspected Ariana Grande concert suicide bomber

The brother of the suicide bomber who is allegedly responsible for the Manchester concert attack that killed 22 people has reportedly been arrested.

Police are working to find anyone else linked to yesterday concert atrocity.
Source: US ABC

Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester overnight over the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city which killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers.

Police say Salman Abedi, 22, carried out Britain's deadliest bombing in nearly 12 years but declined to give further details about him.

The arrested 23-year-old man is believed to be Salman Abedi's older brother, according to ABC News. 

At least 20 heavily armed, helmeted police surrounded a house listed as Abedi's address in the Fallowfield area of south Manchester and blasted down the door this morning.

Police said officers carried out a controlled explosion to enter the property.

"It was so quick. These cars just pulled up and all these police with guns, dogs, jumped out of the car and said to us: 'Get in the house now,'" said Simon Turner, 46.

The British electoral roll lists Salman Abedi and Ismail Abedi as current residents of the house. Others with the same name are recorded as living there in previous years.

Alan Kinsey, 52, who lives across the street, said he had seen "a lot of different people living there" in the past but in the last six months or more had only seen one young man in his 20s.

Mr Kinsey said he would often get picked up by another young man in a Toyota and often returned late.

"I thought he worked in a takeaway or something" because of his late hours, Mr Kinsey said.

Mr Kinsey said police did not bring anyone out of the house after the raid.

Later, forensic officers in white coveralls went in and out of the property.

Other neighbours also said in past years some older adults and younger children had lived in the home, but recently they had only seen a young man. 

