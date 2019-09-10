TODAY |

UK Parliament orders release of Brexit documents

Associated Press
Britain's House of Commons has demanded the government hand over communications among officials about its decision to suspend Parliament and its plans for a no-deal Brexit.

Lawmakers passed a motion calling on the government to release, by Wednesday (UK time), "formal or informal" emails and text messages between aides and officials relating to the suspension, as well as to the impact of leaving the European Union without a deal.

Under parliamentary rules, the government is obliged to release the documents.

Lawmaker Dominic Grieve, who proposed the motion, said there were suspicions that Parliament was being suspended to stop the legislature from debating the risks of leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is cutting short the parliamentary term so he can outline his domestic agenda at a new session of Parliament in October.

People stand on the steps to Westminster Bridge opposite the Houses of Parliament in London. Source: Associated Press
