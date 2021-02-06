UK parish council Zoom meeting spirals downwards as key members ejected during verbal stoush

It was meant to be a support meeting for councillors at England’s Handforth Parish Council via Zoom, however the call spiralled downwards very quickly as some key members were ejected from the meeting.

The 18 minute video was posted to YouTube yesterday and has already amassed well over two million views.

The planning and environment committee had some pressing issues to discuss at their December meeting, which were put on the backburner after some during the call became abusive, swearing under their breath and laughing at the call facilitator, Jackie Weaver.

The chairman of the parish, Brian Tolver decided he was the “clerk” at the meeting and went to great measures to tell Weaver that he would not accept any other title, at one point yelling at her to “stop talking!”

But Weaver was having none of the nonsense.

“If you disrupt this meeting I will have to remove you from it,” she told Tolver.

“You have no authority here Jackie Weaver,” Tolver retorted.

And that was it.

Tolver was removed from the call - and he was not the only one.

What followed was a swift descent into chaos, which started as a support call but ended in a verbal stoush.