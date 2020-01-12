UK officials stop all Premier League football matches amid coronavirus outbreak, London Marathon also postponed

The sporting world is feeling the weight of the coronavirus outbreak with sporting matches cancelled, including tennis, golf, basketball and motorsport.

In a dramatic move, officials in the UK stopped all English and Scottish football matches, including the Premiere League, with no games to be played until April 3.

Officials made the announcement after several clubs reported players and staff self-isolated because of the illness, including Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi. Both tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said, "In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA end EFL can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

Wales' Six Nations match against Scotland this weekend has been postponed with no date confirmed to complete the 2020 Championship.



The London Marathon has since also been postponed.

London marathon event director Hugh Brasher confirmed the event would not be going ahead next month due to the "unprecedented situation" the world is facing.



"We know how disappointing this news will be for so many – the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising fund and the millions who watch the race every year," he said.

The 40th Race is now scheduled to go ahead on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

