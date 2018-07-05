TODAY |

UK nurse denies murdering 8 babies, trying to kill 10 more

Source:  Associated Press

A British nurse in a neonatal ward on Monday denied charges of murdering eight babies and trying to kill 10 more in the hospital where she worked.

Lucy Letby Source: 1 NEWS

Lucy Letby, 31, appeared for a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court by video link from prison. She answered “not guilty” to eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital, south of Liverpool in northwest England.

Police began investigating baby deaths at the hospital in 2017, and arrested and charged Letby last year. She was previously arrested twice, in 2018 and 2019, but was twice bailed pending further inquiries. 

The identities of the surviving and deceased children, as well as their parents, are protected by a court order.

A judge remanded Letby in custody and said a trial lasting up to six months will be held from October 2022. 


World
North America
Health
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Siouxsie Wiles 'gutted' as strict Level 3 rules ease
2
Immunologist warns of 'dire consequences of missteps' in easing restrictions
3
Fair Go: Comparing prices at major supermarkets
4
Covid phasing system 'slightly confusing' - Michael Baker
5
Robertson responds to confusion over roadmap out of lockdown
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Grimes still living with Elon Musk despite split

NZ suicide rate drops for second consecutive year

Ardern urges Auckland parents to get eligible kids vaccinated
02:57

International fallout begins after massive global tax leak