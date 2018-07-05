 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


UK nurse accused of killing eight babies in neo-natal unit named as probe continues

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The nurse arrested in relation to the deaths of eight babies at a UK neo-natal unit and the attempted killing of six others has been named as Lucy Letby, 28.

Lucy Letby, is part of an investigation into what happened to 32 babies at Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit.
Source: Breakfast

The Daily Mail reports Letby was arrested on Tuesday local time (yesterday NZT) and is being questioned in relation to the unexplained deaths.

The arrest came after a year-long investigation into a number of deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital during 2015 and 2016.

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby

Source: Facebook

Overnight, a second hospital - Liverpool Women's Hospital - said it is working with police in the investigation.

Letby undertook a work placement at LWH after graduating in 2011.

She has a clean record with the Nursing and Midwifery Council and she even featured as the face of a fundraising campaign for her unit.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

03:23
2
Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.

High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

03:30
3

Auckland woman leaves her $2 million home to charity and changes the lives of thousands in Africa

00:24
4
The Minnesota driver had only been driving for a month when this dramatic incident took place.

Teen driver forced to clamber out rear window after car plunges into sinkhole

5

Live stream: Breakfast

01:42
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

It is the first sighting in the Capital in eight years.


00:42
The pair are critically ill after being exposed to an "unknown substance".

Two left in critical condition after unknown substance exposure in UK, in town near where the Skripals were poisoned with nerve agent

The Wiltshire Police force declared a "major incident" after a man and a woman in their 40s were hospitalised after being found unconscious


00:24

Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment

The Green Party is also asking if CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses should be considered.


01:02
Simon Bridges asked about one of the answers the then Deputy PM gave during the show.

Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

The question was asked in the House but pertained by Moa's lighthearted online show.

01:09
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

The pair's chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.