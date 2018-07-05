UK nurse accused of killing eight babies in neo-natal unit named as probe continues

The nurse arrested in relation to the deaths of eight babies at a UK neo-natal unit and the attempted killing of six others has been named as Lucy Letby, 28.

The Daily Mail reports Letby was arrested on Tuesday local time (yesterday NZT) and is being questioned in relation to the unexplained deaths.

The arrest came after a year-long investigation into a number of deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital during 2015 and 2016.

Lucy Letby Source: Facebook

Overnight, a second hospital - Liverpool Women's Hospital - said it is working with police in the investigation.

Letby undertook a work placement at LWH after graduating in 2011.