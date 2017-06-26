UK Muslims look to halt racial hatred following terror attacks

Islamophobia and racial hate crimes are on the rise in Britain after four terror attacks within three months - but Muslims are fighting to encourage understanding.

Imam Farhad Ahmad is among those, and he says Muslims should not feel responsible for the attacks which have been carried out, as they have "nothing to do with our faith".

"This shouldn't turn into a vicious circle of violence of revenge attacks ... that's what we fear."

Surfraz Mustafa of the Amadiyya Muslim Community says he can't help but feel anxious, but says "it is time to come together and move on".

"We need to understand that what's happening isn't in the name of any religion," Mr Mustafa said.

Mr Ahmad says he and others in his community feel a responsibility to reach out and explain their religion.