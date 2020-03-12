TODAY |

UK moves to delay coronavirus as number of cases rises to 590

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed the UK has entered the second phase of managing the coronavirus but schools will not close yet.

"The decision has been taken that we have moved from the contain phase to the delay phase, where the objective is to seek to slow down the spread of the virus to reduce the numbers of who will be infected," she says.

Ms Sturgeon addressed media after attending an emergency meeting with leaders of the four nations, stealing the thunder from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ten people have died from Covid-19 in the UK and 590 people have tested positive.

From Monday, Scotland will ban social gatherings of more than 500 people to leave medics free to deal with people who have tested positive for the virus, Ms Sturgeon says.

Another key focus will be to look at protecting groups of society more at serious risk, like the elderly, with further action from all four nations to be announced in the coming week.

Scotland has 60 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Daniel Faitaua
