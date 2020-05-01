UK on the mend, PM declares in first media briefing since his own battle with Covid-19

Britain has passed the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Boris Johnson made the announcement at the daily Covid-19 press briefing at Downing Street after an absence of five weeks fighting his own personal battle.

"I can confirm today that, for the first time, we are past the peak of this disease. We are past the peak and we are on the downward slope," the Prime Minister said.

A man walks on Millennium Bridge wearing a protective mask, as the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak continues, in London. Source: Associated Press

He added he will publish a comprehensive plan next week which will cover three things: how to restart the economy, how to get children back to school, and how we can get people into work.