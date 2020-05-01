TODAY |

UK on the mend, PM declares in first media briefing since his own battle with Covid-19

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Britain has passed the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

It was the PM’s first media conference since falling ill with Covid-19. Source: Breakfast

Boris Johnson made the announcement at the daily Covid-19 press briefing at Downing Street after an absence of five weeks fighting his own personal battle.

"I can confirm today that, for the first time, we are past the peak of this disease. We are past the peak and we are on the downward slope," the Prime Minister said.

A man walks on Millennium Bridge wearing a protective mask, as the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak continues, in London. Source: Associated Press

He added he will publish a comprehensive plan next week which will cover three things: how to restart the economy, how to get children back to school, and how we can get people into work.

A further 674 people have died from the virus, bringing the total of deaths in the UK to 26,711.

World
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
