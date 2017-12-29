UK medics head to Bangladesh to help Rohingya refugees infected with diphtheria

More than 40 doctors, nurses and firefighters from the UK are travelling to Bangladesh to help deal with an outbreak of diphtheria in refugee camps, UK broadcaster Sky News reported on Thursday.

The disease has killed more than 20 refugees since November and more than 150 cases are being reported daily, according to Sky.

The team have been given extensive training to be able to deal with the difficult conditions they will encounter.

Thousands of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim population have fled across the border and into refugee camps in Cox's Bazaar.