UK marks third anniversary of deadly Grenfell Tower fire in London

Source:  Associated Press

Britain is marking the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower apartment block fire with a virtual church service to remember the 72 people who died in the blaze.

Former president of the NZ Chapter Society of Fire Protection Engineer’ Michael James spoke about a new report into the London fire which killed 72. Source: Breakfast

Today marks three years since a small kitchen fire in the west London public-housing block turned into the worst domestic blaze in the country since World War II. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the 24-story building, shocking the nation and prompting a widespread investigation into low-cost, flammable cladding at high-rise buildings.

“As a nation, we are still dealing with the consequences of what happened and working to make sure it never happens again,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a video message to be shown at an online commemoration service.

In June 2017, 70 people died when the residential tower caught on fire. Source: Breakfast

In tribute to each victim who died in the fire, the bells of London churches will toll 72 times and green lights will glow from tower block windows to show solidarity with survivors and the bereaved.

A public inquiry into the disaster was paused in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and is due to restart in July. Police have said that no one is likely to face criminal charges until 2021.

Nicholas Burton is travelling the world to raise awareness for the issues that amounted to the tragedy in 2017. Source: Breakfast

