UK man who tackled knife attacker says it's 'what any Londoner would do'

The man who stepped in, literally, stamping on a knife-wielding terrorist’s wrist to stop him attacking anyone else near London Bridge today, said it was “what any Londoner would do”.

Thomas Gray, 24, dragged the killer, who attacked and killed two people earlier today, to a nearby Fishmonger’s Hall. But that was not before he stomped on the attacker’s wrist in order to release one of the deadly knives he was holding.

"I was brought up on rugby and the rule is 'one in, all in'. I did what any Londoner would do and tried to put a stop to it," Mr Gray told the Press Association.

Amongst others, Mr Gray stopped his car after seeing the commotion and people running towards the south of the bridge.

Two killed in terrorist knife attack near London Bridge, suspect shot dead by police

Upon reaching the attacker, “five or six other blokes” were already on the scene, holding the man down after chasing him with a “fire extinguisher”.

"He had two knives on him, one in each hand, and it looked like they were taped to his hands," Mr Gray said.

"I stamped on his left wrist while someone else smacked his hand on the ground and kicked one of the knives away.



"I went to pick up the knife when I heard a cop say 'he has got a bomb'.

"I then got back and hid behind a school bus which was full of kids at the time."

Mr Gray said he saw "two or three" shots fired by police hit the attacker, who then "hit the deck".

"I then heard a fourth one and then a pop and a bang, followed by 'run, run, run'," he said.

"I turned and ran and then heard a volley of shots from behind us."

The attacker, who was wearing a fake suicide vest and has not been named, was killed by police on London Bridge in full view of horrified onlookers.