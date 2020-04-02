UK man sentenced to six months jail for coughing on police, claiming he had coronavirus

A man who coughed on a police officer while saying he was positive for coronavirus has been sent to jail in the United Kingdom.

The case is believed to mark the first prison sentence in the city to be imposed for a Covid-19 related offence.

Adam Lewis, 55, was arrested after he was seen tampering with handles of car doors. He then smashed a bottle of wine on the floor.

When the police officer attempted to restrain him, he verbally threatened the officer saying, "I'm covid and I am going to cough in your face and you will get it."

Lewis then proceeded in attempting to cough up phlegm before spitting in the policeman's face and threatening to bite him, authorities said.

Metropolitan police chief superintendent Helen Harper described the incident as "horrendous and unacceptable".

"I hope the sentence today conveys a strong message that it will not be tolerated."