 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

UK man refuses to grant 'moody, argumentative and disparaging' wife divorce

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice

The UK Supreme Court ruled that a woman must remain married to her husband of 40 years after he opposed her request for a divorce, saying its hands were tied by the country's divorce laws.

The justices upheld a lower court ruling that Tini Owens, 68, failed to prove "unreasonable behaviour" by her husband, 80-year-old Hugh Owens, who she claimed was moody, argumentative and disparaging.

UK Supreme Court. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

English law requires a spouse to prove unreasonable behaviour, adultery, desertion or a separation of five years unless both parties agree to divorce.

In issuing their ruling, the justices made their unease plain, noting that society's expectations for reasonable behaviour have changed since divorce laws were last updated in 1969 and marriage is now seen as a partnership of equals. The court then opened the door for lawmakers to rewrite the rules.

"I have found this a very troubling case," Judge Brenda Hale wrote. "It is not for us to change the law laid down by Parliament — our role is only to interpret and apply the law that Parliament has given us."

Mishcon de Reya family lawyer Antonia Felix said it was inevitable that the decision would offer support to pressure groups who have lobbied for changes in divorce law. But she said reforming the current fault-based system is only part of the issue facing the 110,000 couples who divorced each year in England.

She said for example, that some reports suggest that 61 per cent of the 375,000 or so Islamic couples living in England are not validly married under English law — and thus have no rights before the English courts if divorced. Christian and Jewish religious marriages are valid under English law, but other religious marriages aren't recognized unless they are accompanied by a civil marriage.

"It is likely that significant numbers of married observers of non-Judeo-Christian faiths are also in a similar position to members of the Muslim community," she said. "So, if Parliament is persuaded to review divorce law there is a far more pressing need to also review our marriage law to make it fit for our multi-faith 21st Century society."

Topics
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
Mr Bridges also said he drew a bigger crowd in Invercargill than the Acting Prime Minister at a recent speaking engagement.

Most watched: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament
2

Most watched: Tsunami fears as monster iceberg looms dangerously close to small Greenland village
3

Police release image of 'dangerous' tattoo-covered Auckland man wanted following string of aggravated robberies

4

Most watched: Winston Peters has House laughing saying he’s concerned Jacinda Ardern will call and say ‘this job looks too easy’ during exchange with Simon Bridges
5

UK man refuses to grant 'moody, argumentative and disparaging' wife divorce
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019 - 'after the Russia witch hunt'
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif. Turner, whose six-month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at Stanford University sparked national outcry, was released from jail after serving half his term. Former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner's lawyer will argue Tuesday, July 24, 2018, that his client didn't get a fair trial during arguments in a California appeals court. A three-judge panel of the California 6th District Court of Appeal is scheduled to listen to arguments in San Jose. (Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

Lawyer for ex-Stanford sex attacker describes client's actions as 'outercourse'

00:21
The man who carried out the attack has since handed himself into police.

Watch: President Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame obliterated by man wielding pick-axe
'Smallville' actress Allison Mack

Founders of alleged sex cult involving Smallville actress Allison Mack deny charges

Police release image of 'dangerous' tattoo-covered Auckland man wanted following string of aggravated robberies

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Police are calling for assistance from the public to locate a 21-year-old West Auckland man, following three aggravated robberies at commercial premises.

A warrant has been issued for Jayden Popata who police describe as "dangerous" and someone who "should not be approached".

In a statement released this morning, Police describe Popata as of thin build, 177cm tall and easily identified by the tattoo "Crimsa" on his forehead above his left eyebrow and a teardrop tattoo under his eye.

He also has several tattoos across his neck.

Popata has links to West Auckland and may be in the wider area, police say.

Auckland's North Shore CIB are undertaking the search, and advise if Popata is seen for 111 to be called immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Waitemata Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Jayden Popata, 21, is wanted by police for a string of aggravated robberies in Auckland. Source: Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:47
Anthony Joshua's promoter believes Parker has a point to prove and that the winner on Sunday will be a step closer to a title shot.

'This is career on the line stuff' - Anthony Joshua's promoter says Joseph Parker must dominate upcoming fight, or risk sliding into oblivion

'Is there enough cheese?' The high-stakes world of judging the best Kiwi pie

Anger after five kids allegedly left in car for hours during their mum's arrest - 'I wouldn't leave my dogs like that'

Anti-abortion protest delivers thousands of baby booties to Parliament

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

Watch: Swedish student holds up flight protesting against deportation of Afghan asylum seeker

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe

A Swedish protester has prevented the deportation of an Afghan asylum seeker by refusing to sit down on a plane until the man was removed from the flight.

Elin Ersson refused to take her seat until the man was taken off the plane. Source: Breakfast

Footage of her successful on-board protest quickly went viral and shined a spotlight on Sweden’s tough asylum regime.

Social work student Elin Ersson purchased a ticket for the flight to Turkey on Tuesday after she and other activists found out a young Afghan was being deported on it.

The activists discovered the man was not on the flight but found out an Afghan man in his 50s being deported was onboard.

After entering the plane, Ersson began live streaming her protest in English.

The livestream had more than four million views.

It shows a steward repeatedly telling Ersson to stop filming.

“All I want to do is stop the deportation and then I will comply with the rules here. This is all perfectly legal and I have not committed a crime,” she says.

An angry passenger then tries to grab her phone.

“What is more important, a life, or your time? … I want him to get off the plane because he is not safe in Afghanistan. I am trying to change my country’s rules, I don’t like them. It is not right to send people to hell,” she says to him.

Authorities decided against removing Ersson from the plane, with the asylum seeker taken off the flight instead, to applause from the passengers.

“I hope that people start questioning how their country treats refugees,” the 21-year-old told the Guardian.

“We need to start seeing the people whose lives our immigration [policies] are destroying.”

The issue is topping the agenda of the Swedish election campaign in which the far right is polling strongly. 

Topics
World
UK and Europe