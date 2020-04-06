UK man pulls off the equivalent to scaling Everest for charity using his stairs at home

Getting enough exercise while spending most of our time indoors has been one of the daily challenges for many during the Covid-19 lockdown.
However, one British man has proven there's no space too small, or staircase too short to climb to great heights.
John Griffin, 53, has climbed the equivalent of Everest on his staircase during lockdown.
Mr Griffin began walking up his stairs every morning on March 31 in a bid to raise money for Trussell Trust, which supports more than 1000 food banks across the UK.
He told BBC climbing 8850 vertical metres – the height of Mount Everest – on the stairs of his three-storey semi-detached home was the "hardest thing he had ever done".