UK man pulls off the equivalent to scaling Everest for charity using his stairs at home

Getting enough exercise while spending most of our time indoors has been one of the daily challenges for many during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

However, one British man has proven there's no space too small, or staircase too short to climb to great heights.

John Griffin, 53, has climbed the equivalent of Everest on his staircase during lockdown.

Frenchman runs marathon on his apartment’s seven metre balcony

Mr Griffin began walking up his stairs every morning on March 31 in a bid to raise money for Trussell Trust, which supports more than 1000 food banks across the UK.