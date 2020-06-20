UK looks to ease Covid-19 shielding scheme protecting those with underlying health conditions

After three months in lockdown, people in the UK with underlying health issues who are most at risk from Covid-19 will no longer need to shield themselves at home.

People walk on Oxford Street, in London, on June 17, 2020. Source: Associated Press

More than two million people staying at home under the government’s shielding scheme can come out and mix with other people from July 6.

From Downing Street, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the measures can be eased because infection rates are falling as the total of deaths rise to 42,647.

"Yesterday, 15 more deaths were reported. This is the lowest figure since 15th March," said Mr Hancock.

The number of new infections fell below 1000 for the first time since the peak, with 958 new positive cases since yesterday.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out the next steps to easing lockdown, which could see the two metre social distancing rule in England relaxed to one metre but with strict conditions.

That could see wider use of face coverings and perspective screens among the guidelines.