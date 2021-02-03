UK lockdown hero Captain Sir Tom Moore dies after being hospitalised with Covid-19, aged 100

British WWII veteran Sir Tom Moore, who captivated the world after raising millions of pounds for the UK's National Health Service, has died.

The UK lockdown hero was hospitalised with Covid-19 late last week.

Today his family confirmed Sir Tom had died, aged 100.

Buckingham Palace says the royal family's thoughts are with his family and the Queen will be sending a private message to pass on their condolences.

During the UK lockdown, Sir Tom had walked 100 laps of his garden in honour of his then-upcoming 100th birthday, to raise £1000 (NZ$1900) for the NHS.

His journey gained international attention and he ended up raising more than £32 million (NZ$61 million).