TODAY |

UK lockdown hero Captain Sir Tom Moore dies after being hospitalised with Covid-19, aged 100

Source:  1 NEWS

British WWII veteran Sir Tom Moore, who captivated the world after raising millions of pounds for the UK's National Health Service, has died.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The WWII veteran became a global hero while raising money during UK's first lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

The UK lockdown hero was hospitalised with Covid-19 late last week.

Today his family confirmed Sir Tom had died, aged 100.

Buckingham Palace says the royal family's thoughts are with his family and the Queen will be sending a private message to pass on their condolences.

During the UK lockdown, Sir Tom had walked 100 laps of his garden in honour of his then-upcoming 100th birthday, to raise £1000 (NZ$1900) for the NHS.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Queen Elizabeth is among those who’s remembered Moore, whose fundraising efforts during lockdown captivated the world. Source: 1 NEWS

His journey gained international attention and he ended up raising more than £32 million (NZ$61 million).

Captain Tom Moore was knighted by the Queen in the wake of his fundraising efforts.

World
North America
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:11
After 'nerve-wracking' three months of trying to return home, Kiwi woman secures spot in MIQ facility
2
UK lockdown hero Captain Sir Tom Moore dies after being hospitalised with Covid-19, aged 100
3
Hunt for large saltwater crocodile launched after it bit Queensland man
4
California man arrested after social media livestream shows two bodies on apartment floor
5
Ocean floor survey of Auckland's Hauraki Gulf finds signs of 'ecosystem collapse'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Hunt for large saltwater crocodile launched after it bit Queensland man
00:58

'We applied like anyone else would' — Breakers star speaks out over family's MIQ exemption
02:07

After targeting GameStop, army of vigilante investors thought to be behind silver price surge

Out-of-control bushfire near Perth destroys 30 homes, threatens more