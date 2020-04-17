UK lockdown extended until coronavirus cases peak - 'We are at a delicate and dangerous stage'

The UK will remain in lockdown for longer, with the government saying it will only lift once the daily death toll comes down and the peak of cases passes.

The number of deaths in the UK linked to coronavirus is nearing 14,000, but that figure doesn't include those in care homes or in the community.

The nation’s foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, confirmed earlier today the time at home for those in the UK will be at least three weeks longer.

“We are now at both a delicate and dangerous stage in this pandemic. If we rush to relax the measures that we have in place we would risk wasting all the sacrifices and all the progress that has been made and that would risk a quick return to another lockdown,” he said.

The situation caused by the pandemic is intensely tough for many people and is proving dire to both local and the global economy.

For Tamika Gil, a mother of two, being stuck in her eight-floor flat in Birmingham for extended lengths of time is taking its toll, she told the BBC.

“It’s stressful, like to be honest, it’s all that stress because I’m indoors and not being able to go outside.”

The leader of the opposition is pushing for more clarification from the government when it comes to their plans beyond the lockdown.

“While I support the extension of the lockdown, I do think the government needs to bring forward the exit strategy to tell us the principles on which things are going to change with time,” says Sir Keir Starmer, Labour Party leader.

With signs that the curve of coronavirus cases is flattening in the UK, moves towards lessening the limits on the lives citizens are starting to be discussed.