UK leader to press social media giants to block extremists

British Prime Minister Theresa May is urging internet companies to block the spread of extremist material, calling on social media giants like Facebook, Twitter and Google to develop technologies that will prevent content from being posted in the first place.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mrs May will focus on the fight against extremist content during a meeting with internet companies today at the UN General Assembly in New York.

She says while social media platforms have made progress in fighting extremist propaganda, they need to ensure content is removed in less than two hours.