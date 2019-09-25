TODAY |

UK lawmakers to return to Parliament amid political turmoil

Associated Press
Lawmakers in Britain are returning to the House of Commons following a Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had acted illegally by suspending Parliament.

The prime minister is hurrying back to London after cutting short a trip to the UN General Assembly amid demands for his resignation from furious opposition parties.

Johnson remains on a collision course with Parliament over his determination to extract Britain from the European Union on October 31 even if no divorce deal is reached.

Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension if there is no deal, but Johnson says he won't do that under any circumstances.

Johnson is likely to address Parliament overnight NZ time.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove says the government "respected" the court decision.

The UK Supreme Court ruled the PM broke the law and lied to the Queen when suspending Parliament for five weeks.
