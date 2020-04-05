UK Labour leader in self-isolation after household member developed Covid-19 symptoms

UK’s Labour leader has gone into self-isolation after a member of his household developed symptoms of coronavirus.
Sir Keir Starmer, who is understood to have not shown any Covid-19 symptoms, will continue to work from home and won’t be physically present in Parliament today.
"The member of his household has now had a test. In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals," a spokesperson for the Labour leader said.
Meanwhile in Italy, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been released from a hospital in Milan after 10 days fighting the virus.
Dressed in a suit and smiling, the 83-year-old told reporters doctors said he had the highest levels of the coronavirus they’d seen over the past six months.
He urged Italians to take the virus seriously and adhere to social distancing, wearing a mask and frequent hand washing, with a special appeal to the millions of students returning to school today for the first time since the country went in lockdown in March.