UK Labour leader in self-isolation after household member developed Covid-19 symptoms

UK’s Labour leader has gone into self-isolation after a member of his household developed symptoms of coronavirus.

Sir Keir Starmer. Source: Associated Press

Sir Keir Starmer, who is understood to have not shown any Covid-19 symptoms, will continue to work from home and won’t be physically present in Parliament today.

"The member of his household has now had a test. In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals," a spokesperson for the Labour leader said.

Meanwhile in Italy, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been released from a hospital in Milan after 10 days fighting the virus.

Silvio Berlusconi during a rally in 2010. Source: Wikimedia Commons/Flickr/alessio85

Dressed in a suit and smiling, the 83-year-old told reporters doctors said he had the highest levels of the coronavirus they’d seen over the past six months.