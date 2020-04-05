TODAY |

UK Labour leader in self-isolation after household member developed Covid-19 symptoms

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

UK’s Labour leader has gone into self-isolation after a member of his household developed symptoms of coronavirus.

Sir Keir Starmer. Source: Associated Press

Sir Keir Starmer, who is understood to have not shown any Covid-19 symptoms, will continue to work from home and won’t be physically present in Parliament today.

"The member of his household has now had a test. In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals," a spokesperson for the Labour leader said.

Meanwhile in Italy, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been released from a hospital in Milan after 10 days fighting the virus.

Silvio Berlusconi during a rally in 2010. Source: Wikimedia Commons/Flickr/alessio85

Dressed in a suit and smiling, the 83-year-old told reporters doctors said he had the highest levels of the coronavirus they’d seen over the past six months.

He urged Italians to take the virus seriously and adhere to social distancing, wearing a mask and frequent hand washing, with a special appeal to the millions of students returning to school today for the first time since the country went in lockdown in March.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:59
Auckland retirement village recreates Justin Timberlake music video shot-for-shot
2
Dan Carter claims yet another accolade in storied career, earning club rugby title with Southbridge
3
Police apologise for letting child leave NZ with mum despite dad's Family Court Order preventing it
4
Australian woman to be charged after getting dragged from car by police at Covid-19 checkpoint
5
New Zealand, other than Auckland, to move to Alert Level 1 next Monday
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Ten-year-old boy dies of Covid-19 in Guam
00:28

Winston Peters says there's 'no need' for rest of NZ to spend another week at Level 2, amid Auckland's virus outbreak

01:39

Auckland Les Mills says 89 people considered close contacts of Covid-19 case

Large segment of Arctic ice shelf shatters in record temperatures