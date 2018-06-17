UK laboratory creates first self-driving motorcycle

While many are still getting their heads around the concept of self driving cars, an engineer has built the first self driving motorcycle.

British broadcaster Sky News has spoken to inventor Torquil Ross-Martin and experienced the bike in action on an airfield near Chippenham.

According to Ross-Martin, such vehicles could one day become safer than those driven by people, whose minds might be on matters other than the road ahead.

For now, the prototype serves another purpose - it is being used to teach driverless cars about the behaviour of bikes.