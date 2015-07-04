UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

A British judge has rejected the United States' request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges over the publication of secret US documents a decade ago, saying he was likely to kill himself if held under harsh US prison conditions.

Julian Assange Source: Associated Press

In a mixed ruling for Assange and his supporters, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected defense arguments that the 49-year-old Australian faces a politically motivated American prosecution that rides roughshod over free-speech protections.

But she said Assange's precarious mental health would likely deteriorate further under the conditions of "near total isolation" he would face in a US prison.

"I find that the mental condition of Mr Assange is such that it would be oppressive to extradite him to the United States of America," the judge said.

Lawyers for the US government said they would appeal the decision, and the US Department of Justice said it would continue to seek Assange's extradition.

"While we are extremely disappointed in the court's ultimate decision, we are gratified that the United States prevailed on every point of law raised," it said in a statement. "In particular, the court rejected all of Mr Assange's arguments regarding political motivation, political offence, fair trial and freedom of speech."

Assange's lawyers said they would ask for his release from a London prison where he has been held for more than a 18 months at a bail hearing this week.

Assange, who sat quietly in the dock at London's Central Criminal Court for the ruling, wiped his brow as the decision was announced. His partner Stella Moris, with whom he has two young sons, wept.

Outside court, Moris said the ruling was "the first step towards justice", but it was not yet time to celebrate.

"I had hoped that today would be the day that Julian would come home," she said. "Today is not that day, but that day will come soon."

The ruling marked a dramatic moment in Assange's long legal battles in Britain — though likely not its final chapter.