UK to introduce two-week quarantine for all arrivals in bid to halt Covid-19 spread

Travellers to Britain are now being required to go into quarantine for two weeks - a sweeping measure meant to halt the further spread of Covid-19.
Source: istock.com
Starting today, all passengers will be asked to fill in a form detailing where they will self-isolate, with only a few exceptions. Those who fail to comply with the quarantine rules could be fined.
Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary says the quarantine will cause “untold devastation” for the country’s tourism industry — not just on the airlines.
He told the BBC that hotels, visitor attractions and restaurants will also be hurt, and thousands of jobs will be lost.