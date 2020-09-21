UK imposes hefty fines for those who break Covid-19 isolation rules, as new cases surge

Britain’s government will fine people who refuse an order to self isolate up to NZ$19,100 (10,000 pounds) as the country sees a sharp surge in coronavirus infections.

The new rule obliges people to self isolate if they test positive for the coronavirus or are traced as a close contact.

The rule comes into effect on September 28.

The government will help those on lower incomes who face a loss of earnings as a result of self isolating with a one time support payment of NZ$955.

Speaking with British broadcaster Sky News, London Uber driver Altaf Hussain said that 14 days without being able to work would mean going in to debt.

"I won't be able to pay my mortgage and other bills," he said.

Enforcing the penalties imposed on those not self isolating will be the responsibility of local police, who former Superintendent of London's Metropolitan Police Dal Babu, said, are already "under huge pressure".

The latest figures show that new daily coronavirus cases for Britain have risen to 4422, the highest since early May.

An official estimate also shows that new infections and hospital admissions are doubling every seven to eight days in the UK.

The Conservative government is widely expected to impose further restrictions after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that Britain is seeing a second wave of infections, following the trend elsewhere in Europe.