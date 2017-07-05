UK hospital seeks court hearing on new Charlie Gard evidence

The mother of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard, at the centre of a legal battle that has drawn international attention, said today she was "hopeful and confident" after a London children's hospital asked a British court to assess new evidence about her child.

Great Ormond Street Hospital said it had applied for a new court hearing "in light of claims of new evidence relating to potential treatment for his condition."

The case is due to be heard at the High Court in London on Tuesday.

Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease that has left him brain damaged and unable to breathe unaided. His parents want him taken to the US for experimental therapy.

But British and European courts have sided with the hospital's decision that the 11-month-old's life support should end, saying therapy would not help and would cause more suffering.

The baby's life support was due to be switched off last week, but the hospital delayed in order to give his parents more time with him.

The wrenching case has drawn interventions from Pope Francis and US President Donald Trump, who have both said they will do what they can to help.

An online campaign to send Charlie to the US for treatment has raised more than $2.3 million.

A US hospital has offered to ship the drug needed for the therapy to Britain for Charlie.