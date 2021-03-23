UK will be hit by third wave of Covid-19 sweeping through Europe, Boris Johnson warns

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the third wave of the coronavirus sweeping through European nations will hit the UK.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he arrives to receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at St.Thomas' Hospital London, Friday, March 19, 2021. Source: Associated Press

“People in this country should be under no illusions that previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, it washes up on our shores as well,” Johnson said.

“I expect that we will feel those effects in due course.”

Speaking to media in Preston, Lancashire, he stressed the importance of pushing on with the vaccination rollout programme to try to limit the impact of more infections.

“We will just bash on with the roadmap that we’ve set out, with the programme we’ve got,” Johnson insisted.

His warning comes amidst an exponential growth of Covid-19 cases across Europe, with multiple EU countries introducing tough new lockdown restrictions over the weekend.

The new Covid surge comes as several EU countries express frustrations over the continent’s slow vaccine rollout, prompting the European Commission to float the idea of blocking vaccine doses from leaving the bloc.