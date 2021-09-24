TODAY |

UK hairdressers warn of post-Covid allergic reactions to dye

Source:  1 NEWS

Hairdressers in the United Kingdom are reporting an increase in clients experiencing rashes or burns from hair dyes if they've previously had coronavirus. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hairdressers in the UK have reported a spike in rashes and burns from hair dye among clients who have had the virus. Source: BBC

Gemma Mitchell has been going to the same hair salon for years but despite choosing the same hair colour and dye, she says her skin changed after she contracted Covid-19. 

"It was really itchy, really sore and it started to get worse. I was thinking oh my goodness, I'm actually reacting to this patch test," she told BBC. 

Mitchell's reaction to the hair dye progressively worsened over time, eventually resulting in her losing layers of skin. 

Another hair salon said reactions have been so severe that one client had to be rushed to hospital, prompting her to start patch testing all clients who have had the virus.  

"The rash was on her neck and it started to creep upwards until it was actually quite aggressive," Techniques Hair and Beauty's Charlotte Baker said. 

A woman gets her hair dyed at a salon. Source: istock.com

Some scientists believe the reactions could be linked to coronavirus but say many other illnesses can affect your immune system and cause reactions. 

"Now we need to start thinking about long Covid and somewhere down that list we have to start thinking about these changed allergic responses," Imperial College London's Professor of Immunology Danny Altmann told BBC.   

"What it means is that you may have been reprogrammed, if you like, compared to what you knew before... All bets are off and you have to rethink what your allergies might be."

Whether it's hair dye or maybe something else, studies are now being carried out into whether allergic responses are being affected by Covid-19. 

World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man charged after woman found dead in Auckland's Mt Albert
2
Man appears in court charged with violating, murdering Lena Zhang Harrap
3
Surveillance testing uncovers Covid case in Auckland’s Clover Park
4
'Customers are losing it' — Stress for Auckland eateries in Level 3
5
Police swarm Auckland suburb after incident
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up

Rugby community to celebrate Kiwi cop Matt Ratana one year on since his death

World must 'grow up' and tackle climate change: Boris Johnson

Two Melbourne vaccination centres closed after staff spat on by rioters