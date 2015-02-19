 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

UK Government reveals plan to end rough sleeping in England by 2027

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Social Issues

The UK Government hopes to end people sleeping rough on England's streets by 2027.

A sum of £100 million has been pledged to do this in the hopes of "helping people turn their lives around".

The money will help support those with addictions, mental health issues and housing needs.

The BBC reports that homelessness has been on the rise for the past seven years, with around 4750 people estimated to be sleeping rough on any given night in England in 2017.

Homeless charities in the UK are happy with the proposal, but remain cautious, saying that it was "a step forward and not a total fix".

Homeless
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Most read story: Meghan Markle's dad hung up on Prince Harry after heated phone conversation
2

Most popular: 'I'm out' - Wendy Frew shares topless Kurt Baker-inspired snap after ANZ Premiership win
3

'Their event is inferior' - British All Blacks critic says Six Nations superior to Rugby Championship
4

Samoan nurse charged with manslaughter over baby vaccine deaths
5

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Tourist killed by hippo hours after fisherman mauled to death in Kenya
A caravan was struck by a bullet in central in Cromwell.

Kiwi tourists' caravan hit by possible gunshots while they slept in Queensland
This undated image posted to Richard Russell's YouTube channel shows Russell, an airline ground agent. Investigators are piecing together how Russell stole an empty commercial airplane, took off from Sea-Tac International Airport in Seattle, and crashed into a small island in the Puget Sound in Washington. (Richard Russell/YouTube via AP)

'I'm going to try to do a barrel roll' - US plane thief confirmed dead after crash while investigators ponder what motivated him
00:57
The bride and her parents walked down the aisle to the barefoot groom waiting at the altar.

Watch: Wedding carries on as bride wades down the aisle of flooded Philippines church

Most read story: Meghan Markle's dad hung up on Prince Harry after heated phone conversation

1 NEWS
Topics
World

This story was first published on Sunday August 12.

Source: 1 NEWS

Thomas Markle has spoken about hanging up on Prince Harry claiming that he ‘slammed’ the phone down after a heated conversation.

At the time, Mr Markle was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack and it had been revealed that he had staged a series of photographs for a paparazzo.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father says he was "upset" by the Prince's tirade and though he says Harry was "absolutely right" to scold him, he thought the timing of the phone call was "rude", The Daily Mail reports.

According to the Mail on Sunday Mr Markle claimed Harry said, "If you had listened to me this would never have happened".

Mr Markle responded, "Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead.. then you could pretend to be sad."

"Then I hung up," he said.

Mr Markle said the royal had warned him about the dangers of colluding with the media.

Mr Markle recalled: "Harry told me that I should never go to the press. That it would end in tears. He said, 'They will eat you alive.' He was right".

Last night Mr Markle reveals in an interview that he lied to Harry when he asked him if he has worked with a paparazzo to pose for shots.

One of the shots reportedly showed him being fitted for a wedding suit. However, Mr Markle told Harry he was being "measured for a hoodie".

In hindsight, he admits Harry was "absolutely right" to criticise him. It was Meghan who dealt with the most painful blow when she told her father he would not be allowed to make a speech at the wedding. "That hurt," he said.

Mr Markle said, "I'm not mad at Harry. I'm not mad at Meghan. I love them. I wish them well. But as for the rest of it, f*** it. I'm done."

Topics
World
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Flax plant against stormy day background in Auckland, Sky tower in background.

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga today and overnight

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Simon Bridges says unchanged OCR shows Reserve Bank Governor's shaken faith in the economy

Northland principal begs for funding to help kids escape P-related suffering - 'Help now or build bigger prisons'

'It breaks your heart' - network of women reunite separated immigrant mums with their children

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Politics
North America

An ad-hoc network has freed 15 mothers to reunite with their children, after they were parted through the United States' zero tolerance policy of separating families of illegal migrants. 

1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright - for TVNZ1's Q+A - looked at how the group, organised on Facebook, led to mothers released from detention being reunited with their children. 

It has now been six weeks since Americans first got a glimpse of what was happening at their border, of the children held at Customs and Border Protection facilities in caging, sleeping under emergency blankets and crying out for their parents.

President Donald Trump eventually relented, succumbing to political pressure to put an end to the policy that forced separation of families who crossed illegally into the US. 

However for thousands of families it was too late. 

A mother from Queens, New York, Julie Scheetert Coyazo, was propelled into action, starting a small fundraiser to reunite Yeni Gonzalez who was held in Arizona with her children in New York. They succeeded, and began helping other mothers. 

Volunteer Meghan Finn said the "women are just absolutely traumatised and the kids, it breaks your heart". 

So far, the government has reunited about 1900 children with their parents, but 600 remain apart. 

It has now been six weeks since Americans first got a glimpse of what was happening at their border. Source: Q+A
Topics
World
Politics
North America