UK Government reveals plan to end rough sleeping in England by 2027

Thomas Markle has spoken about hanging up on Prince Harry claiming that he ‘slammed’ the phone down after a heated conversation.

At the time, Mr Markle was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack and it had been revealed that he had staged a series of photographs for a paparazzo.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father says he was "upset" by the Prince's tirade and though he says Harry was "absolutely right" to scold him, he thought the timing of the phone call was "rude", The Daily Mail reports.

According to the Mail on Sunday Mr Markle claimed Harry said, "If you had listened to me this would never have happened".

Mr Markle responded, "Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead.. then you could pretend to be sad."



"Then I hung up," he said.

Mr Markle said the royal had warned him about the dangers of colluding with the media.

Mr Markle recalled: "Harry told me that I should never go to the press. That it would end in tears. He said, 'They will eat you alive.' He was right".

Last night Mr Markle reveals in an interview that he lied to Harry when he asked him if he has worked with a paparazzo to pose for shots.

One of the shots reportedly showed him being fitted for a wedding suit. However, Mr Markle told Harry he was being "measured for a hoodie".

In hindsight, he admits Harry was "absolutely right" to criticise him. It was Meghan who dealt with the most painful blow when she told her father he would not be allowed to make a speech at the wedding. "That hurt," he said.