UK government to pay for abortions of women from Northern Ireland

The UK government will pay for women from Northern Ireland to travel to England for abortions.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative minority government secured lawmakers' backing for its legislative plans by a narrow margin today, but only after making a sudden concession on abortion funding to stave off defeat.

The House of Commons voted by 323 to 309 to approve last week's Queen's Speech, which laid out the government's agenda for the next two years.

Abortion is banned in Northern Ireland unless a woman's life or mental health is in danger, and hundreds of women a year travel to other parts of the UK to terminate pregnancies.

They must pay for the abortions, as well as for travel costs.

Labour Party lawmaker Stella Creasy obtained a vote on a motion calling for the government to ensure that women from Northern Ireland have access to free abortions.

Several Conservative legislators indicated they would support the amendment because it corrected a longstanding injustice, prompting the government's scramble to change its policy.

In a letter to lawmakers, Equalities Minister Justine Greening said women from Northern Ireland had previously been asked to pay, but "from now on it is our proposal that this will no longer happen."

Creasy said the government's about-face was "very encouraging" and agreed to withdraw her amendment without a vote.

"There is a recognition that there has been an injustice for too long," she said.

This month's election left the Conservatives with 317 of the 650 seats in Parliament, several short of a majority, while Labour won a better-than-anticipated 262 seats.