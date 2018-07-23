 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


UK government faces calls to liberalise Northern Ireland abortion laws

share

Source:

Associated Press

The British government faced intensifying pressure today to take steps to legalise abortions in Northern Ireland, where terminating a pregnancy remains a criminal offense even as tight abortion restrictions are being lifted in the Republic of Ireland.

Protesters opposed to abortion hold placards in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Source: Associated Press

More than 170 politicians from political parties in Britain, Ireland and Northern Ireland sent a letter to the Sunday Times that urged the government to repeal the 19th century laws that make it a crime to have an abortion in Northern Ireland.

"This is the first and critical step to ending the treatment of British and Irish women living in Northern Ireland as second-class citizens, who do not enjoy the same access to healthcare as their counterparts do across these islands," the letter said.

The open letter says that nearly 1,000 women and girls from Northern Ireland went to the British mainland for abortions last year and others took abortion-inducing pills that are illegal in that part of the UK.

Voters in the Republic of Ireland overwhelmingly approved a May referendum to repeal a constitutional amendment that barred most abortions.

In its place, new laws spelling out the conditions for legal abortions are expected to be enacted.

The vote does not affect Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom.

Abortions are prohibited there even in cases of rape and when the fetus is judged by experts to have a fatal abnormality.

Abortions have been allowed in England, Wales and Scotland for more than 50 years.

Northern Ireland's power-sharing assembly is not operating at the moment, leaving the British government in control.

British Prime Minister Theresa May —busy with Brexit negotiations — has not moved to address abortion access in Northern Ireland.

Her minority government depends on the cooperation of the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland, which is opposed to abortion.

The letter is unlikely to have any immediate impact as Britain's Parliament is about to begin its lengthy summer recess.

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The former NRL flier showed he still has the goods at the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Watch: Fiji superstar Semi Radradra bumps off All Blacks Sevens' defence for exquisite solo try

00:32
2
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens World Cup final against England inches closer

00:36
3
German Davydov came up with this piece of skill, setting up Sergei Ianiushkin for a try in his side's 13/14 place match.

Watch: Move over Sonny Bill, Russian sevens player bamboozles Samoa defence with magical offload

00:32
4
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

All Blacks Sevens scrape past Fiji to book spot in Rugby World Cup Sevens final

00:18
5
Matthew Wallis, son of Warbirds Over Wanaka founder Sir Tim Wallis, went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Search for missing pilot and helicopter back underway at Lake Wanaka


06:47
Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis – born to surrogate Aleisha Hart.

'There’s a stigma attached to it we want abolished' – Kiwi same-sex couple detail three-year surrogacy battle

Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis, born to a surrogate, but they say the long legal battle was unjust.


03:43
Salvation Army National Practice manager Jono Bell spoke to TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning.

Shocking new Salvation Army survey finds nearly half of New Zealanders have gone without heating, 37 per cent have skipped a meal as winter costs bite

"The results are really surprising at how widespread people are struggling this winter," said Jono Bell.


03:23
The National leader claimed NZ beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

Simon Bridges says 'we should expect more' of Kiwis on a benefit, who aren’t sanctioned enough by government

The National leader claims beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

00:32
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens World Cup final against England inches closer

Keep up to date with our live updates of the final day of the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
The Government's waste levy charge could be increased, and a plastic bag ban is being considered.

Conservation Minister signals ban on single-use plastic bags

Eugenie Sage says there will be a consultation document coming out in the near future.