UK fighter jets scrambled to escort plane after passenger becomes disruptive

Source:AAP
Britain scrambled fighter jets to escort a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft to Stansted airport.
Two jets were scrambled to meet flight PK757 travelling from Lahore to London Heathrow due to what is believed to be a disruptive passenger.
"Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched overnight from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft," the Ministry of Defence said.
"The aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Stansted airport."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news