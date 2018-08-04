 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

UK feline posthumously crowned Cat of the Year after saving owner's life

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Animals

A feline in the UK has been posthumously crowned National Cat of the Year after saving his owner's life after she suffered a blood clot.

His owner, Charlotte Dixon from Worcestershire, was feeling unwell one night three years ago but believed her illness was a virus and attempted to sleep it off, the BBC reports.

However, her white and grey cat, Theo, was "behaving very strangely and out of character".

"He kept batting me with his paw, meowing and jumping on me - keeping me awake," Ms Dixon said.

An ambulance was called and Ms Dixon was hospitalised for a week in the high dependency unit.

She has since made a full recovery.

However, Theo sadly died one week before he was due to receive the award.

"I'm devastated that he's gone but I'm so proud of him for winning."
 

Theo was posthumously crowned National Cat of the Year. Source: Cat's Protection
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Seta Tamanivalu of the Crusaders celebrates his try during the Super Rugby Final

Back-to-back champions! Crusaders add to Super Rugby dominance with final demolition of Lions
2

'You made her sleep, so thank you' – PM Jacinda Ardern and baby Neve serenaded by school choir at Wellington Airport

3

Rival activists confront one another at protests sparked by alt-right Canadian speakers
4

'Their views are not shared by this country' – PM Jacinda Ardern on Canadian alt-right speakers
5

"Hope NZ enjoys shariah" - Alt-right speakers' agent responds to having their Auckland event at The Powerstation cancelled last-minute
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:08
About 112 goats were on the loose for hours and began eating everything in sight.

New kids on the block: Herd of goats runs amok in quiet US town of Boise
00:20
Justin Sanchez and his family had to flee the Carr fire which hit Redding.

Video: Flame tornado reported as fires in northern California continue to worsen

NASA announces nine-person team heading back to space after seven-year break
In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, photo, Peter Peacock, 68, right, and Gypsy Diamond, 36, share a laugh over a glass of Shiraz each, their favorite type of wine, in Melbourne, Australia. Peacock, who donated sperm anonymously around 1980, was recently contacted by Diamond, his biological daughter, after a new law in Australia retroactively removed the anonymity granted to sperm donors decades ago. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her dad

Bee keepers called on to fill out survey to combat declining bee population

Emily Cooper
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Animals
Emily Cooper

They help produce a third of the food we eat in New Zealand, and now the government wants to keep a close eye on our bee population to ensure the vital work they do to pollinate our food continues into the future.

With bee numbers in decline around the world, the government is calling on all bee keepers around the country to take an annual survey about the health of their hives, to ensure New Zealand's bee stocks aren't declining.

John Burnett, who has been bee keeping as a job and hobby for over 30 years, says things are a lot harder than they were before

"At the start it was very easy, you just plonked a hive at the bottom of the garden and let them look after themselves," he told 1NEWS.

He says the Varroa Mite invasion changed bee keeping completely and if anything similar was to come to our shores again, it would be disastrous.

Minister of Agriculture's Damien O'Connor is encouraging the country's 8000 hobbyist and professional bee keepers to take the survey.

Bee keepers can receive access to the survey from next month.

"Then we can equip the bee keepers and everyone else to deal with disease and other challenges that they have," Mr O'Connor told 1NEWS.

"There's pressure on the industry both from growth, but also from growing disease pressures, so we've got to be in a better position to help them to manage."

As well as being a $5 billion industry in New Zealand, it's predicted around a third of our food is dependent on bees.

Population loss is an issue overseas, and the government wants to insure it doesn't become an issue here.

"We've had under 10 per cent colony loss, but if you look at other countries in the Northern Hemisphere and the US, they're all around 30 to 40 per cent," CEO of Apiculture NZ Karis Kos said.

Information from the survey will also go into an international database to monitor bee stocks worldwide.

Results are expected to be released in the next few months.

Bee numbers are falling around the world and New Zealand beekeepers from backyard hobbyists to big industry players are being asked to do their part to make sure that's not happening here. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Animals
Emily Cooper
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Seta Tamanivalu of the Crusaders celebrates his try during the Super Rugby Final

Back-to-back champions! Crusaders add to Super Rugby dominance with final demolition of Lions

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation

'We've reached a crisis point' – teachers ready to 'stand up and be heard' as strike nears

Two people reportedly injured by flaming cocktail at Gordon Ramsay's Las Vegas restaurant

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Food and Drink

Two patrons of chef Gordon Ramsay's newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip were taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries involving a drink.

Caesars Entertainment confirmed to The Associated Press Friday that two people were injured at Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Thursday.

The company would not specify the drink, but says it has been taken off the menu.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it was a flaming tiki-style cocktail called Rum Donkey.

The online menu shows the ingredients are Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, falernum, brown sugar, ginger beer and torched passion fruit.

Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Jon Klassen says the department transported two people to the hospital, but firefighters didn't have to extinguish any fire. He had no information on the extent of the customers' injuries or status.

Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
World
North America
Food and Drink