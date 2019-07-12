TODAY |

UK far-right activist gets nine months in prison for contempt of court

Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe

Far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon has been sentenced to a total of nine months in prison for contempt of court.

He received six months for filming defendants in a criminal trial and broadcasting the footage on social media and three months for an earlier contempt finding.

Judge Victoria Sharp said in the Old Bailey courthouse that the prison term was necessary to "properly reflect the gravity of the conduct."

Yaxley-Lennon, who uses the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was arrested and jailed last year for potentially prejudicing a trial after the Facebook broadcast outside a trial of men accused of sexually abusing teenage girls.

A court later freed him and said more review was needed.

Police said roughly 200 of his supporters had gathered to back Yaxley-Lennon and there were scuffles throughout the afternoon after his sentence was announced. Police were pelted with bottles and cans.

Yaxley-Lennon, who founded the anti-Islam English Defence League, claims to have been exposing "Muslim rape gangs".

Tommy Robinson supporters stand outside the Old Bailey courthouse in London, Thursday, July 11, 2019. A British judge has sentenced far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon to a total of nine months in prison for contempt of court. Yaxley-Lennon, who uses the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was arrested and jailed last year for potentially prejudicing a trial after the Facebook broadcast outside a trial of men accused of sexually abusing teenage girls. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Stephen Yaxley-Lennon supporters stand outside the Old Bailey courthouse in London. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:59
The incident played out like a scene from a Hollywood action movie.
Raw: Intense footage captures US Coast Guard seizing alleged drug smuggling submarine in Pacific Ocean
2
Six fire engines are attending the blaze at the building, which is currently closed to the public.
About 50 homes evacuated as firefighters battle massive blaze at historic Christchurch site
3
"You might be shocked by what you see in there. I certainly was," Ms Backhouse said of the surveillance footage.
Australian woman pleas for harsher penalties after 86-year-old mum allegedly abused in nursing home
4
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
5
Maria Folau after the Silver Ferns win. Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds, Constellation Cup, Claudelands Arena, Hamilton, New Zealand on the 14 October 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
LIVE: Silver Ferns out for revenge over Malawi in Netball World Cup opener
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Elijah Al-Amin, 17, was killed by a man who said he felt threatened by the boy's rap music.

US man indicted for black youth's killing over rap music
Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson gestures during a visit to Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London, Wednesday July 10, 2019. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Boris Johnson says he's not to blame for ambassador's departure following Trump attack tweets
Kakanui and the surrounding area is well-known for its wild beaches

Australian couple in their 70s found dead within hours of each other – ‘tragic incident’

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Philippines rejects UN Human Rights Council's bid for scrutiny of drug killings