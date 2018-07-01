 

UK faces water shortages and hosepipe bans in heatwave

A heatwave in Britain has forced authorities in Northern Ireland to impose the first hosepipe ban in 23 years, Sky News reports.

The UK's Met Office said in a statement on its website that hot, dry and sunny weather would continue in the vast majority.
Ronan Larkin, the Director of Finance and Regulation at Northern Ireland Water, told British broadcaster Sky News on Friday that demand for water had increased by 30 percent.  

"A hosepipe ban in place here in Northern Ireland means that customers really cannot use a hosepipe for domestic-type purposes. So, it can't be used for cleaning the car, or watering the garden, or filling a paddling pool," he said.

Ann Elliott, the chair of the Fermanagh Garden Society, told Sky her organisation may have to store water so that they did not lose any plants.

The UK's Met Office said in a statement on its website that hot, dry and sunny weather would continue in the vast majority of the UK until the start of July.

It added that there was a risk of showers and thunderstorms for parts of England and Wales on Sunday. 

