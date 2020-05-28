TODAY |

UK eyes social 'bubbles' modelled after New Zealand's successful Covid-19 strategy

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The UK government is said to introduce ‘social bubbles’ in England as the country looks to further ease lockdown restrictions over the next two months.

The social bubble idea would allow two households to meet and allow up to ten people to mix outdoors Source: istock.com

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have raised the idea earlier this week in a cabinet meeting, The Telegraph reports.

The "social bubble" strategy is a model trialled in New Zealand, which has been widely praised for its approach to fighting the spread of the virus and for the country’s success in all but eliminating Covid-19.

The idea is to allow two households to meet and allow up to 10 people to mix outdoors at parks for small gatherings like barbecues and garden parties.

Current lockdown rules dictate you can meet with one person from another household outdoors as long as you remain two metres apart.

The government’s concern is the greater social contact could trigger a second wave of infections and therefore social distancing will still be in place meaning no handshakes or hugs. It will outline further steps in due course and will only move forward with the proposal if it is safe to do so.

From Monday June 1 some schools and non-essentials shops will reopen.

The UK coronavirus death toll tops 37,000 after 412 more people have died.

World
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
