UK extends lockdown by three weeks

Britain is to remain on lockdown for another three weeks.

A person walks across Westminster Bridge with St Thomas' Hospital in the background in central London. Source: Associated Press

At the Downing Street daily briefing, deputising for Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said step-by-step the government’s aim is to slow the transmission of the virus and ease the pressure on the NHS.

"We still don’t have the infection rate down as far as we need to.

"Any change to our social distancing measures now would threaten a second peak of the virus," said Mr Raab.

The Foreign Secretary said the country needed to be patient despite being in four weeks of lockdown.