UK election: Conservatives lose majority, Labour leader 'ready to serve' but PM not quitting

This concludes our live coverage of the UK snap election results tonight.

8.33pm: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is "ready to serve" the country while ruling out potential deals or pacts with other parties in Parliament.

Speaking after a successful election for Labour which saw Prime Minister Theresa May lose her majority in the House of Commons, Corbyn said people have had enough of austerity politics and cuts in public expenditures.

He repeated calls for May to resign. May had called the early election in hopes of increasing her majority. Instead, her Conservative Party lost its majority and Labour claimed a haul of seats.

He says "politics has changed. Politics is not going back into the box where it was before."

Corbyn also says upcoming discussions over Britain's exit from the EU have to continue regardless of which party forms the next government.

8.30pm: The pound has fallen further after British election results showed the Conservative party lost its majority.

The British currency lost as much as 3 cents against the US dollar, to fall as low as $1.2636 in Asian trading hours after the final results started trickling in. It recovered somewhat to trade at $1.2677 but remained well short of the $1.2955 level before the exit poll was published this morning.

With most seats counted, it's become clear the Conservatives are unable to win the 326 seats needed for an outright majority. Investors worry a minority Conservative government would be weaker in Brexit talks, scheduled to begin on June 19.

8.19pm: Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell says there is potential for a minority Labour government and the party is not looking for a coalition or any deals.

"I think we can have a stable government," he told the BBC.

Mr McDonnell believes the Conservative party "cannot re-enter Parliament" at the moment "in its current, unstable form" and the e responsibility now lies on Theresa May to stand down.

7.51pm: Britain's news media says Theresa May has no intention of giving up the post of prime minister even though her Conservative Party lost its majority in the House of Commons in the general election.

May's future as leader and head of the Conservatives is being openly questioned after her call to hold a snap election backfired.

May called the election in hopes of increasing her majority in order to give her a stronger hand in negotiations with the European Union over Britain's exit.

However, with nearly all votes counted, the Conservatives are on 315 seats, short of the 326 mark that ensures a majority.

The Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, did much better than most forecasters predicted, and has 261 seats at last count.

7.00PM: Here's the latest state of the seats as carried by The Guardian, with 326 needed for a majority:

CON: 315 - down 12

LAB: 261 - gained 31

LIB DEM: 12 - gained 3

SNP: 35 - down 19

DUP: 10 - gained 2

UKIP: 0

GREEN: 0

OTHERS: 12

6.25pm: Theresa May is facing a mounting backlash over her "catastrophic" election campaign from her own party, The Telegraph reports.

Senior Conservatives said she had made "fundamental strategic errors" and that her closest aides should be "banished" from Downing Street, the report says.

They complained that the campaign had been centred around a "cult of personality" and "central control", adding: "It has completely blown up in our face".

6.10pm: The biggest shock of the election so far has been the Liberal Democrat MP Nick Clegg losing his seat to a Labour candidate, the BBC reports. He was deputy prime minister of the UK from 2010 to 2015 in a coalition government with the Conservatives.

5.45pm: Here's the UK vote share after 643 of 650 seats declared, as reported by the BBC:

CON Conservative 42.4 per cent

LAB Labour 40.2 per cent

LD Liberal Democrat 7.1 per cent

SNP Scottish National Party 3.1 per cent

UKIP 1.9 per cent

GRN Green Party 1.6 per cent

5.40pm: Prime Minister Theresa May has lost her parliamentary majority after calling an election to strengthen it, The Guardian reports. Despite gains in Scotland, the Conservatives now need the support of a second party to form a coalition or support a minority government. Labour are on course to increase their seat tally by at least 30, but things are so finely poised that even with the support of the SNP and the Lib Dems, Jeremy Corbyn would not be able to command a majority.

5.25pm: The Guardian says a hung Parliament is confirmed. The BBC earlier reported this outcome "looks highly likely".

5.10PM: With 629 results in out of 650, the Guardian has these latest state of the party figures.

Conservatives: 42 per cent (up 5)

Labour: 40 per cent (up 10)

Lib Dems: 7 per cent (down 1)

SNP: 3 per cent (down 2)

Ukip: 2 per cent (down 11)

Greens: 2 per cent (down 2)

4.56pm: Home secretary Amber Rudd narrowly avoided defeat, holding on to her seat of Hastings and Rye in southern England by 346 votes after a recount.

4.45pm: With 625 of 650 seats declared, a hung parliament looks likely. 326 are needed for a majority.

CON: 302 - 12 down

LAB: 256 - 30 gained

LIB DEM: 12 - 5 gained

SNP: 34 - 19 down

DUP: 10 - 2 gained

UKIP - 0

GREEN: - 0

OTHERS: 11

4.20PM: With 610 of 650 seats declared, an outright Conservative majority looks impossible. 326 are needed for a majority.

CON: 294 - 14 lost

LAB: 250 - 31 gained

LIB DEM: 11 - 5 gained

SNP: 34 - 18 lost

DUP: 10 - 2 gained

UKIP - 0

GREEN - 0

OTHERS - 11

4.05pm: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is facing the biggest political decision of her career as she absorbs the seismic shock of the defeats of Alex Salmond, her mentor and former leader, and Angus Robertson, her deputy in the Scottish National party, The Guardian reports.

With the national results pointing towards a hung parliament, Sturgeon will face intense pressure to drop her quest for a second independence referendum in order to join a progressive anti-Tory alliance with Labour and the Lib Dems at Westminster.

3.55pm: With more than two-thirds of the seats counted, the results appear to be generally bearing out an exit poll that predicted the Conservatives would get 314 of the 650 seats in Parliament, down from 330. The Labour Party was projected to win 266, up from 229. 326 seats are needed for a majority.

3.40pm: Theresa May's Conservatives are set to be the largest party in parliament but short of an overall majority, the BBC forecasts.



UK vote share after 558 of 650 seats

CON Conservative 41.8 per cent

LAB Labour 40.6 per cent

LD Liberal Democrat 6.9 per cent

SNP Scottish National Party 3.3 per cent

UKIP 1.9 per cent

GRN Green Party 1.5 per cent



3.14pm: It's neck and neck with 495 of 650 seats declared.

Conservative: 218 - 11 lost

Labour: 218 - 27 gained

LD: 10 - 4 gained

SNP: 29 - 16 lost

DUP: 10 - 2 gained

UKIP: 0

Green: 0

Other: 10

3.00pm: Prime Minister Theresa May says her Conservative Party will work to provide stability whatever the result of the election.

May looked tense as she was resoundingly re-elected to her Maidenhead seat in southern England.

She didn't say explicitly what she planned to do if the projection was borne out.

2:56pm: Total seats won with 404 of 650 seats declared.

Conservative: 169 - 8 lost

Labour: 184 - 21 gains