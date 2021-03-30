UK eases months-long lockdown restrictions amid vaccine rollout, but with a warning

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today urged the public to continue to "put the emphasis on caution", as England embarks on a major easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Speaking at a news conference in London, Johnson said it was still unclear how far the vaccine rollout would protect the UK against a new wave of infections.

"What we don't know is exactly how strong our fortifications now are, how robust our defences are against another wave," he said.

"That's why I stress what's happening with our European friends, because historically, at least there's been a time lag and then we've had a wave ourselves," he told reporters.

Speaking alongside the prime minister, England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said there was a "wall of vaccination that will get stronger with the second vaccine" and urged people to make sure they received their second doses.

He said if the UK experienced a small surge in cases, cases of severe disease would appear in both those who have been vaccinated and those who have not — but a higher proportion in the latter.

"If you get a very big wave, that would obviously lead to a significant impact," he added.

Most non-essential businesses remain closed, along with pubs, restaurants, gyms, cinemas, theaters, museums and sports stadiums.

And the government continues to urge people to work at home where they can, while traveling abroad is banned except for a few special reasons.

Though new coronavirus cases and deaths are at their lowest levels in around six months, the UK has suffered Europe's deadliest outbreaks, with more than 126,500 coronavirus-related deaths, according to government figures.