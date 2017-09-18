UK downgrades terror threat level, 'bucket bomb' police investigation ongoing

The British government has lowered the country's official terrorist threat level after a second man was arrested over the attack on a London Underground train where a bomb partially exploded.

The downgrading overnight of the threat level from "critical" to "severe" means authorities no longer believe an attack is imminent.

The "severe" classification, the second highest level of alert, is based on the assessment that an attack is "highly likely."

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the easing of the alert indicates that police and security services are making "good progress" in the sprawling investigation into the attack on a subway train that injured 30 people during the rush hour Friday morning (Friday overnight NZT).

Rudd cautioned that the investigation was ongoing.

Police announced the second arrest early Sunday, offering the clearest indication yet that authorities do not believe the person who planted the homemade bomb acted alone.

The first person arrested was an 18-year-old man who was taken into custody Saturday in the departure area of the port of Dover.

The Metropolitan Police force said a 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday shortly before midnight in the west London borough of Hounslow.

The force said the second suspect was being held under the Terrorism Act and questioned at a south London police station Sunday, but has been neither charged nor identified.

Police on Sunday also launched an urgent search of a property in the southwestern suburb of Stanwell that authorities said was linked to the latest arrest.

They continued searching a home in Sunbury, another southwestern London suburb where neighbors were evacuated on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

During the attack on a stopped train at the Parsons Green station, a bomb hidden in a plastic bucket inside a supermarket freezer bag only partially exploded, sparing the city much worse carnage.