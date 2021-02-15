TODAY |

UK Covid-19 variant 30-70% more deadly than original strain, British scientists warn

Source:  1 NEWS

The highly contagious UK Covid-19 variant is between 30 to 70 per cent more deadly than the original strain of the virus, British scientists are warning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Researchers have found that people infected with the UK variant have a higher viral load, or more of the virus in their body, meaning more severe Covid-19 symptoms. Source: Breakfast

Infected people have a higher viral load, or more of the virus in their body, meaning more severe Covid-19 symptoms.

The British variant has now been discovered in 82 countries, with cases linked to the strain doubling in the US nearly every 10 days.

Scientists warn that the UK variant is expected to be the dominant strain in the US as early as March.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
Science
Health
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:58
Two others travelled to Taranaki with family who tested positive for Covid-19
2
'New Zealand cannot afford any more lockdowns' - Judith Collins
3
Auckland to go to Alert Level 3 following three Covid-19 community cases
4
What the change to Alert Level 3 means for Aucklanders
5
NZ outside Auckland moving to Alert Level 2 - what does it mean for you?
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Auckland lockdown necessary to 'stamp out' Covid-19 community transmission, Mayor Phil Goff says

Dr Bloomfield's message for NZ - 'It’s our together which will make the real difference'
04:22

New South Auckland Covid-19 cases: Locations of interest

00:58

Two others travelled to Taranaki with family who tested positive for Covid-19